Disenchantment, an animated series from The Simpsons and Futurama creator Matt Groening, has been picked up to series at Netflix, the streaming giant announced Tuesday.

Disenchantment sounds like it's more in the vein of Futurama than The Simpsons. It takes place in the titular crumbling medieval kingdom and follows the adventures of Bean, a young princess with a drinking problem, her elf companion Elfo and her own personal demon Luci. It will star the voices of Broad City's Abbi Jacobson, The Eric Andre Show's Eric Andre and the ubiquitous Nat Faxon as the central trio, along with John DiMaggio, Billy West, Maurice LaMarche, Tress MacNeille, David Herman, Matt Berry, Jeny Batten, Rich Fulcher, Noel Fielding, and Lucy Montgomery.

"Ultimately," Groening said in a statement, "Disenchantment will be about life and death, love and sex, and how to keep laughing in a world full of suffering and idiots, despite what the elders and wizards and other jerks tell you."

Disenchantment will premiere in 2018 with the first of two ten-episode chunks.