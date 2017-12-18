Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency is done after two seasons at BBC America.

The Season 2 finale, which aired on Saturday, Dec. 16, will doubly serve as the show's series finale, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"We are beyond proud of this brilliant original series and so appreciative of the outstanding team behind it including Max Landis, Samuel Barnett, Elijah Wood, and many many others. It was a privilege to work with this talented and passionate group of writers, producers and actors on these two seasons of Dirk. Thanks also to the passionate fans who embraced this fantastically novel world," BBC America said in a statement.

Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency Takes a Big Leap for Genre TV, but Misses the Mark

Dirk Gently is based off of the Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxynovels by Douglas Adams and starred Samuel Barnett as the titular character and Elijah Wood as his reluctant assistant Todd. The series followed Dirk and Todd as they solved one seemingly insane mystery every season. It was adapted for the small screen by Chronicle scribe Max Landis. Robert Cooper, Arvind Ethan David, Zainir Aminullah, Ted Adams, David Ozer, David Alpert and Rick Jacobs all executive produced the series.