NBC is throwing its hat in the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana's death commemoration ring with Diana, 7 Days, a documentary about the week after her death, the network announced Thursday.

The two-hour documentary will air Friday, Sept. 1, the day after the anniversary of her death on Aug. 31, and feature interviews with her sons, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry, talking extensively about the week after their mother's death for the first time.

In the documentary, William and Harry share their first reactions to the news of their mother's death, their memories of the extraordinary outpouring of public mourning and greeting the enormous crowds of their mother's admirers, as well as their memories of the day of the funeral itself. They also share personal memories of their mother and happier times they enjoyed together, as well as reflect more broadly on her life and what she meant to them both then and now.

Diana, Princess of Wales

"Part of the reason why Harry and I want to do this is because we feel we owe it to her," Prince William says in the special. "I think an element of it is feeling like we let her down when we were younger. We couldn't protect her. We feel we at least owe her 20 years on to stand up for her name and remind everybody of the character and person that she was. Do our duties as sons in protecting her."

Diana, 7 Days was produced by the BBC.

This is the latest of a number of Diana projects coinciding with the 20th anniversary of the Princess of Wales' death. ABC's The Story of Diana is airing now. HBO's Diana, Our Mother premiered last month. Earlier this year, ABC aired The Last 100 Days of Diana and Gayle King hosted CBS' Princess Diana: Her Life - Her Death - The Truth on May 22. And Ryan Murphy is working on a second season of Feud focused on Diana and Prince Charles.

Diana, 7 Days airs Friday, Sept. 1 at 8/7c on NBC.