We've seen President Tom Kirkman (Kiefer Sutherland) get close to uncovering the vast conspiracy that makes up the meat of ABC's political thriller Designated Survivor, and in Wednesday's winter finale (10/9c, ABC), he'll get even closer. Maybe even too close.

It turns out that the traitor may be tied to the US government in ways that President Kirkman (and everyone else in his political orbit) may not be ready to come to terms with. But they're going to have to, and probably sooner rather than later.

In this exclusive clip from the winter finale, Kirkman shows the highly classified file that depicted the Capitol's weak spots to Alex (Natascha McElhone). The assumption he makes, given what he knows? It's not good for him or the country. And that's just the beginning.

Designated Survivor's winter finale airs Wednesday at 10/9c on ABC, before the show returns with new episodes in January.