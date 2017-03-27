Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Now Playing Designated Survivor Is Much More Than President Jack Bauer

President Tom Kirkman's (Kiefer Sutherland) work is never finished on Designated Survivor.

Not only is Congress in shambles after that terrorist attack, but Kirkman has to reassemble the Supreme Court, the justices of which were also vaporized in the blast.

After selecting eight nominees -- four from each party, to appease both sides of the aisle -- his ninth pick is an independent, just like himself, and an old friend whom he trusts dearly.

Catch up on all this week's Mega Buzz

So what's the problem? Kirkman's pick may be unable to perform the duties, a minor snag which is only caught late in the process after some heartbreaking revelations. How will Tom fix this pickle, and will he be able to find a perfectly neutral replacement to keep the balance of the country's most powerful court?

Crave scoop on your favorite TV shows? E-mail questions to mega_scoop@tvguide.com or drop us a line at Twitter.com/TVGuide.