Art will imitate life when Designated Survivor stages its own war between the press and the White House.

Thus far, White House Press Secretary Seth Wright (Kal Penn) has been doing OK in his job, save a minor confrontation (and a blink-and-you'll-miss-it romance) with the fetching Lisa Jordan.

But Seth's about to meet his match: an old-school journalist who comes out of the woodwork to torment him. He has questions about Nassar's murder... and also about Seth's past. But turnabout is fair play. Seth knows this guy, well enough that he too has some dirt on him that he's not afraid to use. It'll be a real dogfight!

