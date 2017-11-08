Welcome to Mega Buzz, your go-to place for the latest and greatest spoilers on your favorite TV shows. We know you have questions, and we have answers! If you're craving scoop on something in particular, e-mail us your question at mega_scoop@tvguide.com or drop us a line at Twitter.com/TVGuide. You can also catch up on all the latest Mega Buzz right here!

When will people learn? You don't go after president Tom Kirkman's (Kiefer Sutherland) family. Yet someone repeats Patrick Lloyd's mistake in an upcoming episode of Designated Survivor.

We hear that an international beef leads a foreign dignitary to try to hit Tom where it hurts most, and the Kirkman family member he targets isn't who you would expect, and the method of attack is very unconventional. In fact, what the person does is so cruel, we're hanging our heads in shame and thinking about taking his country off our "to visit" list because of it.

However, we all know what happens when someone goes after the president's family — angry Kirkman comes out, and let's just say this is Kirkman's show, so you probably can tell how it ends up for the bad guy.

But will Kirkman's family member ever be the same again? A sad end-of-episode conversation indicates no.

Designated Survivor airs Wednesday nights at 10/9c on ABC.