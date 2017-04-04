Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Big changes are coming to Designated Survivor, specifically for one of the show's most intriguing characters.

Aaron Shore (Adan Canto) shocked viewers and President Tom Kirkman (Kiefer Sutherland) when he abruptly resigned from his position of White House Chief of Staff. But he won't be able to stay on the political sidelines for long.

"He has to re-evaluate his entire life," Canto tells TVGuide.com. "His next move is evaluating each side, evaluating the current administration, figuring out as much as he can from where he stands."

That re-evaluation will lead him to an interesting new opportunity... and one that's potentially dangerous, as it may put him in direct opposition to Kirkman. Washington used to be a place where loyalty meant nothing, but with Aaron so in awe of the president, that may not be the case here.

