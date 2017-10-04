You know what's a dumb move? Going after Tom Kirkman's (Kiefer Sutherland) family... even if it is his mother-in-law!

In this exclusive clip of Designated Survivor, the First Mother-in-Law (Bonnie Bedelia) is the victim of a home invasion. But it isn't just a random act by a common thug; no, the man entering her apartment and trashing her living room is none other than Patrick Lloyd (Terry Serpico), the big bad who is holding sensitive U.S. intelligence hostage, and the man behind the Capitol Building bombing.

Naturally, this doesn't sit well with Kirkman, who is fired up about Lloyd coming close to one of his own. But does that mean Kirkman is ending the game now? Showrunner Keith Eisner told TV Guide that the Patrick Lloyd storyline would end early this season, so this might be the tipping point in the fight between Kirkman and Lloyd.

Designated Survivor airs Wednesday nights at 10/9c on ABC.