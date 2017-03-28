In last week's Designated Survivor, we got word that former President Cornelius Moss (so far unseen Geoff Pierson) was eager to advise reigning President Tom Kirkman (Kiefer Sutherland) on the current issues plaguing the administration, like filling Cabinet seats, dealing with dead vice presidents, and scraping the remains of the Secretary of Energy off the walls of the Capitol.

It was clear Kirkman was a huge admirer of Moss' when his eyes lit up like a teenage girl's at a One Direction concert when his name was mentioned to him. So this meeting between them -- occurring in Wednesday's episode -- will surely go well, right? Eh, not so much.

In this exclusive clip of their first meeting, we see that Moss leans to the side of disapproval when it comes to Kirkman's administration, something that comes as a shock to both Kirkman and us. Hey pal, did you have to deal with all of government exploding during your term? Sheesh.

Designated Survivor: Kirkman has trouble filling the Supreme Court

Will Kirkman win Moss over? Will Moss hold the key to Kirkman getting traction with the rest of government? Is Moss in on the conspiracy? Hey, why not?

Designated Survivor airs Wednesday nights at 10/9c on ABC.