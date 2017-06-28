After airing portions of it Monday and Tuesday, E! News has finally posted the full, nearly two-hour interview with Bachelor in Paradise's DeMario Jackson.

Earlier this month, production on Bachelor in Paradise's fourth season was shut down as production company Warner Bros. investigated alleged misconduct that occurred during a sexual encounter between Jackson and Corinne Olympios. The investigation found no evidence of misconduct, and now Jackson is taking it upon himself to tell his side of the story and try to clear his reputation.

In the interview with E!'s Melanie Bromley, he talked about how stressful the past few weeks have been for him and his family, especially his mother. "It's hard to see your mom cry every single day."

Bachelorette Contestant Says Race Was a Factor in Bachelor in Paradise Scandal

He said he was disappointed by people's rush to conclusions about what happened, and the cruelty that was directed at him and Olympios online.

"I made fun of Trump for talking about fake news, and then all of a sudden I'm witnessing it myself, firsthand," he said. "Some of the things that I read were just so nasty. The human race really failed me this past week. I just saw nasty things on both sides. They were shaming her, they were shaming me. And at this time, nothing was out. All you saw was black man, white girl and you just assumed the worst."

He talked in depth about the sequence of events leading up to the encounter, the encounter of itself, and the aftermath. He maintains his innocence. Olympios is maintaining that she is a "victim" and her attorneys are conducting their own investigation.

During the interview, Jackson inadvertently revealed some more guys from Rachel's season of The Bachelorette who are going to Paradise -- Dean, Iggy, Diggy and Matt. He, however, will not be going back, choosing instead to spend time with his family.

"This whole experience has been really humbling because you don't know the impact you make on people's lives until people put their life on hold for you," he said.

Bachelor in Paradise has resumed production and will premiere later this summer. Producers have reportedly implemented new rules to ensure consent during on-set sexual encounters.