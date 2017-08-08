ABC hasn't yet released the lineup for the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars but we know one person who won't be competing -- DeMario Jackson.

Despite reports that the Bachelorette cast-off was in negotiations to appear in Season 25 of the reality competition series, he will not be joining the cast after all. In fact, it looks like he was never even considered for the show. "No, there's no truth to that. I have no idea where that rumor got started," an unnamed source close to casting reportedly told Variety.

The source went on to say that ABC has "certainly taken meetings with people from the franchise -- it's usually always leads and that doesn't mean it has to be -- but there's no truth to the DeMario thing."

Jackson vied for Rachel Lindsay's heart on this past season of The Bachelorette but was dismissed early on when an ex-girlfriend showed up to a group outing and caused a scene. He went on to appear in Bachelor in Paradise and found himself at the center of another controversy when a producer filed a complaint of misconduct following a sexual encounter between Jackson and Corinne Olympios.

Both were said to be too intoxicated to give proper consent and production was shut down for several weeks pending an internal investigation. The Bachelor spin-off eventually resumed filming and now he and Olympios are set to appear in a special episode to tell their side of the story.

Bachelor in Paradise returns Monday, Aug. 14 at 8/7c on ABC. Meanwhile, Dancing With the Stars heads into its 25th season on Monday, Sept. 18 at 8/7c.