Degrassi: Next Class fans don't have to wait until Friday to find out who survived the bus crash. Needless to say, SPOILERS from here on out.

In a new trailer for Season 3, Maya (Olivia Scriven), Jonah (Ehren Kassam), Grace (Nikki Gould), Zig (Ricardo Hoyos) and Tiny (Richard Walters) are all confirmed to have lived through the traumatic experience. Although many, most notably Maya, are struggling to readjust to their daily lives.

But while it's great to know that so many of our favorites survived, Tristan's (Lyle Lettau) fate remains somewhat up in the air.

Before you get too worried, Tristan is alive -- at least when the show picks up. However, he remains in a coma, which is what Tristan's boyfriend Miles (Eric Osborne) will struggle with greatly this season.

"Am I a crappy boyfriend for not being at Tris' side all the time?" Miles wonders.

"Would you be really spending this much time with Lola if Tris was awake?" Zoe (Ana Golja) snaps back.

Do you think Tristan will ever wake up? Watch the full trailer below!



Degrassi: Next Class' third season drops Friday on Netflix.