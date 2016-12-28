Debbie Reynolds was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday, one day after her daughter Carrie Fisher's death.

TMZ reports that Reynolds was at her son Todd Fisher's home in Beverly Hills when someone called 911 shortly after 1 p.m. An ambulance arrived at the scene and reportedly began treating Reynolds for a possible stroke.

Reynolds daughter Carrie Fisher, 60, suffered a heart attack on Friday while flying from London to Los Angeles. She was removed from the flight and hospitalized until her death on Tuesday.

"Thank you to everyone who has embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter," Reynolds wrote on Facebook after her daughter's passing. "I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop."

Reynolds began her own acting career in the 1940s. Her many credits include Singin' in the Rain, Charlotte's Web and The Unsinkable Molly Brown, for which she was nominated for an Oscar. She also starred in her own comedy series, The Debbie Reynolds Show.