Debbie Reynolds has died just one day after the death of her daughter Carrie Fisher. She was 84.

Reynolds was at her son Todd Fisher's home on Wednesday when someone called 911 to report the actress suffered a possible stroke. EMTs arrived on the scene and rushed Reynolds to Cedars-Sinai hospital, where she died a few hours later.

"She wanted to be with Carrie," her son Todd Fisher told Variety.

Reynolds was launched to stardom in the 1950s, starring in movie musicals such as Singin' in the Rain, Tammy and the Bachelor and Bundle of Joy. She used this success as a launch pad for her music career, releasing her first album, Debbie, in 1959.

Reynolds earned her only Oscar nomination for her starring role in 1964's The Unsinkable Molly Brown. A few years later, her short-lived 1969 sitcom The Debbie Reynolds Show nabbed the actress a Golden Globe nomination. In 1973, Reynolds starred in a Broadway revival of Irene, which earned her a Tony nomination for lead actress in a musical. She later went on to earn an Emmy Award for her recurring role as Grace Adler's mother in Will & Grace, and a Daytime Emmy nomination for her performance in A Gift of Love.



Reynolds was married three times in her life. Her first marriage was to Eddie Fisher, with whom she had two children, Carrie and Todd Fisher, but the couple split following Fisher's affair with Elizabeth Taylor. She then married millionaire Harry Karl and later real estate developer Richard Hamlett.

The actress' death comes shortly after the passing of her daughter Carrie Fisher. On Friday, Carrie, 60, suffered a heart attack while flying from London to Los Angeles. She was removed from the flight and hospitalized until her death on Tuesday.

Reynolds' last onscreen appearance is opposite Carrie in the documentary Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, which premiered to rave reviews at Cannes and is currently slated for a 2017 release on HBO.