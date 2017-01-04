



Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher will be laid to rest side by side Friday (January 6) following a joint memorial on Thursday, People reports.

The private memorial for family and friends will be held at Fisher and Reynolds' Beverly Hills compound, where they lived next door to each other, a source told the magazine. Friday's burial will be at Los Angeles' famed Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

Reynolds' son and Fisher's brother, Todd Fisher, told 20/20 last week that he and Fisher's daughter, Billie Lourd, were planning a joint service for the tight-knit mother and daughter.

Fisher, 60, died Tuesday, four days after suffering cardiac arrest on a flight from London to Los Angeles. Reynolds, 84, died a day later of an apparent stroke while discussing funeral plans for her daughter with Todd.

"[She] said she missed her daughter and wanted to see her again," Todd told Good Morning America. "I don't think she meant it quite like that but in 30 minutes she went to go see her again. I think she wanted to be with her. I'm not joking when I say she left to be with her and I'm happy about that. That's the only thing I'm happy about."

The duo's unbreakable bond will be showcased in their HBO documentary, Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, which premieres Saturday at 8/7c. HBO moved up the premiere from March following the actresses' deaths. Watch a sneak peek below.