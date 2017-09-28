Scandal has a new mystery cast member this season.

TVLine has revealed that Dean Norris (Breaking Bad) will be joining Scandal in its final season. We still don't know under what context but there is a photo of Norris talking to Cyrus (Jeff Perry) at what looks like Mellie's (Bellamy Young) first official state dinner.

Is he another senator Cyrus needs to corral for a new piece of Mellie legislation? Maybe he's someone with dirt on Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) -- if such a thing exists. Or perhaps Cyrus is looking to get back in the romance game?

Watch Celebrity Gladiators Say Goodbye to Scandal

We have more questions than answers at this point, but hopefully we'll get some answers when Scandal returns next Thursday to kick off its final season. Mellie is leader of the free world but Olivia is pulling the strings. Fitz (Tony Goldwyn) is in Vermont making solo jam and Jake (Scott Foley) is trying to help Liv run B613, but we all know how much Olivia likes taking orders.

Who will end Scandal's run with a white hat? Find out when the final season premieres Thursday, Oct. 5 at 9/8c on ABC.