Tala Ashe (American Odyssey) is joining DC's Legends of Tomorrow in Season 3 as a series regular, TVGuide.com has learned.

Ashle will play Zari Adrianna Tomaz, a new team member on the Waverider. She's described as a Muslim-American woman from the year 2030. Due to growing fear and prejudice, Zari has become a "grey hat hacktivist" -- a computer nerd with a wry, combative attitude. She is a woman living a double life who has not yet realized that she possesses secret, latent powers derived from an ancient, mystical source.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow is the third super hero series from Berlanti productions for The CW, tying into the "Arrowverse" with Arrow, The Flash and Supergirl. The show focuses on a ragtag group of "heroes" that travel through time to fix anomalies and face a new threat each season. Caity Lotz, Brandon Routh and Nick Zano also star.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 3 will air Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW.

