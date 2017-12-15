Robin (Brenton Thwaites) will soon assemble a new group of superheroes for the live-action series Titans, and TV Guide has your first look!

A never-before-released image shows Alan Ritchson and Minka Kelly suiting up as Hank Hall, aka Hawk, and Dawn Granger, aka Dove, respectively, for DC's latest superhero team-up. This comes after Warner Bros. TV released the awesome first look at Robin in full gear.

The series follows Batman's first sidekick, now going by the alias Nightwing, who forms a new superhero team to combat the evil forces lurking about. The story is a follow-up to the comics series Teen Titans, which was previously adapted into an animated series of the same name for Cartoon Network in 2003. The new series will follow the former Teen Titans adventures as adults.

Alongside Robin, Hawk and Dove, this latest iteration of the impressive crew will include Raven (Teagan Croft), Koriand'r (Anna Diop), Amy Rohrbach (Lindsey Gort) and Beast Boy (Ryan Potter).

Titans is slated for release in 2018 through the Warner Bros. Digital Networks' DC-branded direct-to-consumer digital service and will be produced by Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter.

See the super pics below!

Alan Ritchson, Minka Kelly, Titans Photo: Steve Wilkie / Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.