DC Comics president, chief creative officer and coy minx Geoff Johns tweeted out on New Year's eve that another television series based on a DC Comics imprint is all but official.

Besides the DC television shows he named in this provocative pot-stirring tease of a tweet, there is also NBC's midseason comedy Powerless, The CW's iZombie and AMC's Preacher that are currently on or will be on television. Previously announced DC Comics series in development included WGN America's take on Scalped and Fox's version of Black Lightning.

But totally unsubstantiated rumors are swirling that this mention refers to a fifth yet-unannounced show that could end up in a Friday night slot on the CW, which has had tremendous success with DC properties. However, given WGN America's expansion, we're betting that Scalped is about to get the call.

What do you think, DC fans? What franchise would you like to see get an adaptation?