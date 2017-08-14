Michael Sheen and David Tennant are headed to Amazon in a new series called Good Omens that sounds too good (and evil) to be true.

Set in 2018 when the apocalypse is nigh, Good Omens is based on a novel by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett, and it tells the story of the angel Aziraphale and the demon Crowley (simmer down Supernatural fans, not that Crowley).

But what happens when two paragons of good and evil decide that they kind of like Earth the way it is and would rather avoid the inevitable apocalypse? They team up to keep the antichrist in check, of course.

It seems someone was paying attention to how deliciously evil David Tennant's mean streak was in Netflix's Jessica Jones because Tennant has been cast to play the wicked demon to Michael Sheen's angel in this new six-part series.

"I first read Good Omens as a teenager and it's been one of my favourite stories ever since," Sheen said in a statement to Variety. "To be part of the team entrusted with bringing it alive on screen is a bit of a dream come true to be honest. To work alongside Neil Gaiman, who I think is one of the greatest storytellers of all time, is incredibly exciting. And, just like the rest of the world, I'm a huge fan of David's so I relish trying to save it with him."