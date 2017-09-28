David S. Pumpkins is returning in a way you haven't seen him before.

The Saturday Night Live sketch turned cultural phenomenon brought to life by Tom Hanks last fall is coming back to NBC -- but this time in his own animated special. The half-hour will be set in a small suburban town on All Hallows' Eve, and centers on David Pumpkins and his skeleton sidekicks who show a young boy and his sister the true meaning of Halloween. He will naturally not answer any of their questions along the way.

We know that we had you at "David S. Pumpkins" and "Halloween special" but we can still sweeten the deal. Game of Thrones' Peter Dinklage will also be lending his voice to the proceedings. There you have it. There is no reason to miss that because we already know you've seen It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown. This is a chance to add a new classic into the routine.

Bento Box Entertainment will provide the animation. Mikey Day, Streeter Seidell & Bobby Moynihan will write and produce. Lorne Michaels will executive produce.

The special is making its way to your TV on Saturday, Oct. 28 at 11:30/10:30c