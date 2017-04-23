Now Playing The Wizards of Waverly Place Cast Reunited and It Was Amazing

Those magical Russo kids all came back together this weekend for a very special occasion: David Henrie's wedding. The Wizards of Waverly Place star invited his former onscreen family, including TV siblings Selena Gomez and Jake T. Austin, to the event as he said "I do" to Maria Cahill on Saturday.

Henrie told People Magazine, "You always hear you should marry your best friend, and I actually get to do it," about his nuptials to Cahill, a former Miss Delaware beauty pageant winner. The two were married in a ceremony inspired by Old Hollywood and, in keeping with that tradition, Gomez and Austin were on hand to support their former onscreen brother as he walked down the aisle.

A special day with some amazing people. pic.twitter.com/kRxpklToiA — Jake T. Austin (@JakeTAustin) April 22, 2017

In fact, the two shared the head table with the bride and groom, which was a fitting end to their long-standing tradition of taking bets as to who'd wed first among the trio of actors who portrayed wizard siblings vying for the top talent of their family.

"No one bet on Jake, and I didn't bet on Selena. I probably bet on myself. I always knew I wanted to get married and looked forward to being a husband," Henrie told People of their wager tradition. Looks like he won that bet!

I couldn't be happier :) marriage is the most beautiful thing. DEO GRATIAS! Link in bio for the story via @people @christineskariphotography killed it! A post shared by David Henrie (@davidhenrie) on Apr 22, 2017 at 7:30pm PDT





Gomez and Austin weren't the only Wizards alums to support Henrie and Cahill on their big day. Their onscreen parents, David DeLuise and Maria Canals-Barrera also lent their support to the How I Met Your Mother Star, as well as longtime co-star Jennifer Stone.

Reunited for a special day yesterday that was beyond magical. It was blessed. So happy for our @DavidHenrie! pic.twitter.com/tUvVRMNQCb — Maria Canals-Barrera (@Maria_CB) April 22, 2017

Wizards of Waverly Place enjoyed a successful four-season run from 2007 to 2012, and Henrie, 27, went on to star on How I Met Your Mother as Ted's son,as well as films like Grown Ups 2 and Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2. Henrie revealed to People that Gomez has one of the first people he told about his engagement to Cahill, saying, "She was like, 'I'm in. Whenever it is, I'll be there.'"

Clearly, she made good on that promise.

Meanwhile, hopes for a Wizards of Waverly Place revival might've just gotten stronger with all these sappy reunion shots of the Russo family and friends all together again. Hey, if there's anything we learned from this show it's to believe that anything's possible.