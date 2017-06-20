It's no secret that #JusticeForBarb has pretty much been a trending topic ever since Stranger Things Season 1 dropped on Netflix.

The cast has heard of practically nothing else since the show blew up and the idea that Barb's (Shannon Purser) death maybe didn't get the fanfare it deserved became a staple opinion for most fans.

"We had no idea how much she would take off," David Harbour says of the Barb sensation. "I mean, the hair, the glasses, the blouse, the 'is that a new bra,' the judgement -- all that, it is so wonderful when it was put together, but we had no idea she would take off in the way she did."

Nor did they have any idea that her death would cause such a riot amongst fans. Here she was, just trying to be a good friend to Nancy (Natalia Dyer), judgment included, and she gets kidnapped and murdered by a monster from another world. As if her life wasn't tough enough?!

Sadly, Harbour says that we shouldn't hold out hope for a Barb resurrection in Season 2. Her memory, however, will be honored.

"Barb is clearly dead," he says, "But as a result, I think, of some of the fandom and also as a result of what we want to explore, justice for Barb is a big thing in Season 2. Barb was not given the justice she deserved in Season 1 because we were focused on Will (Noah Schnapp) and saving a child, but so we've realized from the fans that Barb is important, and so we are going to treat her with the respect that she deserves."

Stranger Things Season 2 premieres October 31st on Netflix.