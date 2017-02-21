David Cassidy revealed he's battling dementia after a concerning performance on Saturday.

The Partridge Family star opened up about his long relationship with the memory loss disease to People, saying he had already watched his grandfather and mother fight the consuming illness. "I was in denial, but a part of me always knew this was coming," the 66-year-old said.

But after Cassidy struggled to remember his own song lyrics during a show over the weekend, he decided it's time to stop touring and focus on his health. "I want to focus on what I am, who I am and how I've been without any distractions," he said. "I want to love. I want to enjoy life."

The medical reveal comes after a rough few years for Cassidy. The former Celebrity Apprentice contestant was arrested for DUIs in 2010, 2013 and 2014. After the third arrest, his wife of 23 years, Sue Shifrin-Cassidy, filed for divorce and he was sentenced to a stint in rehab. In 2015 Cassidy, who is the father of Arrow alum Katie Cassidy, filed for bankruptcy and was charged with a hit-and-run.