David Cassidy, who became one of the most adored teen idols of the '70s thanks to his role as Keith Partridge on The Partridge Family, has died. He was 67.

TMZ reported that Cassidy was hospitalized with multiple organ failure three days ago. He has officially passed away, TV Guide can confirm. Cassidy had been in declining health for some time due to a lifetime of alcohol abuse; he had accumulated numerous alcohol-related vehicular infractions over the years as well as bankruptcies. Cassidy retired from performing earlier this year after revealing he was suffering from dementia.

The Cassidy family issued the following statement: "On behalf of the entire Cassidy family, it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, our uncle, and our dear brother, David Cassidy. David died surrounded by those he loved, with joy in his heart and free from the pain that had gripped him for so long. Thank you for the abundance and support you have shown him these many years."

Cassidy rose to fame in his early 20s as one of the stars of the ABC musical sitcom The Partridge Family. He played Keith Partridge, the oldest son of the musical family. His mother was played by his real-life stepmother Shirley Jones. The Partridge Family's albums sold millions of copies, and Cassidy became one of the biggest stars of the early '70s, selling out arenas all over the world. The intensity of his young fans — who would occasionally riot during and after his shows — became known as "Cassidymania."

The teen idol fame became too much for Cassidy, especially after 14-year-old Bernadette Whelan died due to complications from a stampede at one of his concerts, and he left The Partridge Family and touring in 1974 to focus on songwriting and recording solo albums. His last album of new music was released in 1998, though he continued to perform until earlier this year.

David Cassidy in 1974 Photo: Gijsbert Hanekroot, Redferns

As an actor, he earned an Emmy nomination in 1978 for a guest-starring role on Police Story, which led to a short-lived spin-off called David Cassidy: Man Undercover in which he played an undercover cop who infiltrates a high school drug ring. Other notable TV credits include appearances on Fantasy Island, Malcolm in the Middle and Celebrity Apprentice, on which he was the first contestant fired in Donald Trump's reality show's 2011 season. His final TV appearances were an episode of the CBS dramedy BrainDead, performing his signature Partridge Family song "I Think I Love You," and an episode of Dr. Phil earlier this year where he talked about his dementia diagnosis.

Two TV movies were made about his life: 1999's Come on Get Happy: The Partridge Family Story and 2000's The David Cassidy Story, both of which explored his colorful and turbulent personal life.

Cassidy was married three times and had two children, actress Katie Cassidy and a son named Beau Cassidy.