Drama on the high seas?

Little more than a week after CBS announced that Jim Caviezel would lead CBS' Navy SEAL pilot, the network has replaced him with Bones star David Boreanaz. Cavizel, known for portraying former special op John Reese in CBS' Person of Interest, split from the project -- and the network, it appears -- due to creative differences with CBS TV Studios, according to Deadline.

Boreanaz is more than an ample fallback option. The Bones star won't be out of work for long -- the Fox forensics drama airs its series finale next week. In addition to Bones, Boreanaz is known for starring in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel.

The CBS pilot follows a team of SEALs as they train, plan and execute dangerous missions. Boreanaz will be Jason, the well-regarded leader of an assault team with a long history of deployments and the scars to prove it. The pilot is written by Justified's Ben Cavell and directed by Shameless' Chris Chulack, with Sarah Timberman and Carl Beverly also on board.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS.)