You think you're stressed at work? While at his day job as a magician, David Blaine almost didn't catch a bullet in his mouth correctly.

Even with things going 100% fine that's a nightmare scenario, so imagine Blaine's terror when, standing live onstage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Los Vegas in November, he realized the cup meant to stop the bullet from continuing its path into his head had slipped out of place.

As this clip from his ABC special Beyond Magic shows, Blaine stood in front of a mounted rifle, carefully lined up a laser site with his own mouth, then pulled a string attached to the trigger.

And then the cup slipped.

His first person narration of the shooting is chilling.

"Time just started to move really slow." Blaine explained, "When the bullet struck the cup, there was a high-pitched ringing in my ears and I felt an impact on the back of my throat. I was sure the bullet went right through my head and that I was dead."

"Suddenly, I became aware of the pain and it brought me back. At that moment I realized that the mouth guard had shattered again, and I was alive."

42-year-old Blaine has made a career out of cheating death, but this call is just a little too close for our taste. His assistants have reportedly sworn off helping him set up the trick again. No, it will only be reasonable, safe tricks for the entertainer from here on out, like being buried or frozen alive.