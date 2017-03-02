Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Dave Chappelle is back -- a little sooner than we might've expected.

The comic, who's been touring and making surprise pop-up standup appearances since ending his landmark Chappelle's Show in 2005, will see two of his three Netflix specials hit the streaming service beginning March 21. Netflix made the announcement via Twitter.

The shows -- Dave Chappelle: The Age of Spin, filmed in Los Angeles, and Dave Chappelle: Deep in the Heart of Texas, filmed during Austin City Limits -- mark his anticipated return to the small screen. He's reportedly making a whopping $60 million for all three installments.

Add new shows to your Watchlist now

Although reviews of his performances have been somewhat uneven -- Chappelle is notorious for walking off stage, and in some cases just offering a stream-of-consciousness rant -- his last big TV moment as host of Saturday Night Live after the 2016 election showed the comic back in fighting form. He's currently touring to gather more material for the third Netflix special, the date of which has yet to be announced.