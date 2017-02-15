Versace: American Crime Story has found its two key players. The Bourne Ultimatum's Edgar Ramirez is set to play fashion designer Gianni Versace and Glee alum Darren Criss will play serial killer Andrew Cunanan in the third installment of Ryan Murphy's FX crime anthology series, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Though Versace is actually the third season of American Crime Story, it will begin production in March, the same time that Season 2 of American Crime Story, based on Hurricane Katrina, is in production. Versace will focus on the 1997 assassination of the famous designer and the subsequent manhunt for Cuanan, who committed suicide eight days later as Miami police closed in on the man responsible for five slayings.

The 10-episode arc is the first series regular role for Criss since his breakout turn on Glee (which was also executive produced by Murphy). Ramirez has made a name for himself in film, including Bourne and last year's The Girl on the Train.

American Crime Story Season 2 is set to premiere in late 2017, with Versace poised for a 2018 release. Murphy has also confirmed that Season 4 will follow the Monica Lewinsky scandal, based on Jeffrey Toobin's 2000 bestseller A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President. Toobin also penned The Run of His Life: The People v O.J. Simpson which inspired the first season of American Crime Story, the Emmy winning and most critically acclaimed series of 2016.