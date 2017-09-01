Dark Matterisn't coming back on Syfy.

The comic-book space drama has been canceled after three seasons and 39 episodes, TV Guide has learned. The series aired it's Season 3 finale last week and it will retroactively serve as the show's series finale.

Dark Matter was created by Joseph Mallozzi and Paul Mullie, who also wrote the comic books the show was based on. It premiered in 2015, focusing on six strangers who woke up on a spaceship with no idea of who they were or how they got there. It starred Marc Bendavid and Melissa O'Neil.

"It is with great sadness that I confirm the news. Syfy has cancelled Dark Matter after three seasons. To say that I'm incredibly disappointed would be an understatement," Mallozzi wrote on his blog on Friday, confirming the news. "I just want to extend a heartfelt thanks to my amazing crew, my wonderful cast, and to all of you, our incredible fans. You all deserved better."