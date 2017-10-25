If you were disappointed by Daredevil's slightly lackluster string of Season 2 villains, never fear, Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) is here!

Netflix announced today that Vincent D'Onofrio is set to reprise his role of Wilson Fisk in Season 3. While he made a short cameo from his prison cell in Season 2, that wasn't nearly enough of him to satisfy viewers, so let's hope this reprisal isn't just more of the same. Fisk served as a formidable enemy for Matt (Charlie Cox) as a remorseless mob boss in Season 1, and assuming he manages to escape or get acquitted, he'll likely be back at it with a pretty big chip on his shoulder for the devil of Hell's Kitchen.

Fisk's return isn't the only news on the agenda though; Erik Olseon will be taking over as showrunner for Season 3. There's no official premiere date for this new season, but we can probably expect it to be on deck sooner after Jessica Jones releases its Season 2 premiere date.