Netflix has fired Danny Masterson from The Ranch after facing intense backlash for its ongoing relationship with the star, who has been accused of raping multiple women.

"As a result of ongoing discussions, Netflix and the producers have written Danny Masterson out of The Ranch. [Monday] was his last day on the show, and production will resume in early 2018 without him," Netflix said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

Masterson is currently under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department for allegedly sexually assaulting four women in the early 2000s. A police report was first filed against Masterson in 2004, but the case didn't move forward. The investigation was reopened earlier this year after more women came forward.

Masterson will still appear in the second half of The Ranch's second season, which premieres on Dec. 15. Masterson had also already filmed part of the previously renewed third season, and will appear in the episodes he completed before his firing. His character, Rooster, will then be written out.

"I am obviously very disappointed in Netflix's decision to write my character off of The Ranch, " Masterson said in a statement to The Huffington Post. "From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me. I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one. In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused. I understand and look forward to clearing my name once and for all."

Netflix has been the subject of much scrutiny over its relationship with Masterson. After Anthony Rapp accused House of Cards star Kevin Spacey of sexual misconduct in October, the streaming service quickly cut all ties with Spacey and halted production. However, no such action was taken towards Masterson until now.



One of Masterson's accusers spoke out against Netflix in October, saying the network's refusal to take action against The Ranch star sends the message that the alleged victims don't matter. On Monday, Netflix came under fire again when a Netflix executive told one of Masterson's accusers that the company doesn't believe the four women who have come forward with allegations against the actor.

It hasn't been announced whether or The Ranch plans on replacing Masterson with another actor. The multi-cam comedy also stars Ashton Kutcher, Sam Elliott and Debra Winger.