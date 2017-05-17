Now Playing Here Are Three Shows We're Excited to See This Fall

Daniel Radcliffe and Owen Wilson will co-star in a new TBS workplace comedy that's set in heaven and executive-produced by Saturday Night Live honcho Lorne Michaels.

Miracle Workers is an "anthology comedy series" that will premiere in 2018 on TBS, Turner Entertainment President Kevin Reilly announced at the network's upfront presentation Wednesday morning.

Based on creator Simon Rich's book What in God's Name, the series will follow Craig (Radcliffe), a low-level angel who's responsible for handling all of humanity's prayers, and his boss, God (Owen Wilson), who has abandoned his professional duties in order to focus on his favorite hobbies. Craig is tasked with performing a miracle in order to prevent Earth from being destroyed.

"Having Daniel Radcliffe and Owen Wilson join the TBS family is proof of the continued evolution of this comedy brand as the home of the most creative minds in the business," Brett Weitz, executive vice president of original programming for TBS, said in a statement. "Owen Wilson has long been a comic genius, and Daniel's performance in last year's Swiss Army Man really proved that there's a sophisticated comedian under the surface of those brilliant dramatic chops. Simon and Lorne are total pros in walking the tightrope between reality and ridiculousness, and they do it with a lot of heart and wit."