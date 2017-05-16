Is Daniel Dae Kim transitioning to a behind-the-camera role in Hollywood?

Earlier this month, ABC picked up a new medical drama The Good Doctor, which was developed by Hawaii Five-0 star Kim and David Shore. Based on the South Korean series of the same name, the series stars Freddie Highmore as a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome.

But while Kim's role in the series looks like it will be strictly behind the scenes, it did leave some fans wondering what this new gig meant for his starring role as Chin Ho Kelly in Hawaii Five-0. However, fans can rest easy knowing that Kim isn't leaving the CBS procedural to executive-produce The Good Doctor full-time.

Check out everything to know about ABC's fall TV lineup

"They're independent of one another," Kim tells TVGuide.com. "Acting and producing are reflective of two sides of my career that I'd like to continue to pursue. I'm equally passionate about both."

So don't worry, Hawaii Five-0 fans. Chin isn't sailing off into the sunset anytime soon. And according to showrunner Peter Lenkov, neither is Alex O'Loughlin's McGarrett (despite being diagnosed with that pesky radiation poisoning). It looks as though the whole Hawaii family is sticking together for now.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS.)