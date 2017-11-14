Monday night's Dancing with the Stars saw a fan favorite go home.

Former Paralympics swimmer and ESPN reporter Victoria Arlen was eliminated one week shy of the finals. Her inspiring story, in which she regained the ability to eat, speak and walk after a neurological condition and autoimmune disease left her paralyzed from the waist down for nearly a decade, really resonated with fans who were rooting for her to go further in the competition.

Victoria and her partner Val Chmerkovskiy began their night with a touching waltz to "To Build a Home" by Cinematic Orchestra. The emotional performance centered around Victoria's parents as they watched her come out of her coma and learn to walk again. Impressed by Val's subtle choreography and Victoria's showcase of emotion, the judges gave the couple a solid score of 27/30.

Dancing with the Stars' Iconic Dances Sends a Fan Favorite Couple Home

They fared even better with their second dance, a recreation of Amber Riley and Derek Hough's Charleston routine from Season 17 set to "Bang Bang" by will.i.am. Again, Victoria's expressive facials wowed the judges and the duo earned their first pair of 10's for a total score of 29/30. "Your acting tonight was right on the money," Bruno said.

Despite praise from the judges and solid scores, however, the couple didn't secure enough fan votes and were eliminated. This, of course, did not sit well with viewers who took to Twitter to let their sentiments be known.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.