Monday night's Dancing with the Stars saw a fan favorite go home.

Former Paralympics swimmer and ESPN reporter Victoria Arlen was eliminated one week shy of the finals. Her inspiring story, in which she regained the ability to eat, speak and walk after a neurological condition and autoimmune disease left her paralyzed from the waist down for nearly a decade, really resonated with fans who were rooting for her to go further in the competition.

Victoria and her partner Val Chmerkovskiy began their night with a touching waltz to "To Build a Home" by Cinematic Orchestra. The emotional performance centered around Victoria's parents as they watched her come out of her coma and learn to walk again. Impressed by Val's subtle choreography and Victoria's showcase of emotion, the judges gave the couple a solid score of 27/30.

They fared even better with their second dance, a recreation of Amber Riley and Derek Hough's Charleston routine from Season 17 set to "Bang Bang" by will.i.am. Again, Victoria's expressive facials wowed the judges and the duo earned their first pair of 10's for a total score of 29/30. "Your acting tonight was right on the money," Bruno said.

Despite praise from the judges and solid scores, however, the couple didn't secure enough fan votes and were eliminated. This, of course, did not sit well with viewers who took to Twitter to let their sentiments be known.

HOW DID DREW & EMMA MAKE IT BUT VAL & VIC DIDN'T!? SHE WAS LITERALLY IN A WHEELCHAIR A YEAR AGAO & NOW SHE'S DANCING!! SHE DESERVES SO MUCH BETTER #DWTS — nicolette 🌹 (@nicmaloney10) November 14, 2017

You're telling me a PROPERTY BROTHER is a better dancer than Victoria? No. This is crap. #dwts — Ana Botezatu (@anabotezatu) November 14, 2017

I really tried to get back into #DWTS again. But the very fact that Drew made it to the finals over #VictoriaArlen changed that. Ridiculous! — TigerDol (@TigerDol) November 14, 2017

I truly care too much about #DWTS, but Victoria Arlen (@Arlenv1) deserved to go to the finals, much like @NormaniKordei deserved to win last season pic.twitter.com/v2XBa5tp0F — Anika Reed (@heyitsanika) November 14, 2017

@Arlenv1 thank you for inspiring me to push myself harder when I feel like I can't go anymore. I loved watching you dance on #DWTS #Inspired — kt (@KtThompson19) November 14, 2017

I cried when she got voted off, I mean I CRIED!! She was such an inspiration not only to me as a disabled person but to many. I voted like crazy. She SHOULD have won it. — Carla (@saphiresandiamo) November 14, 2017

@Arlenv1 you should have not gotten voted off last night total BS! — Jenny Weis (@STEELER86JEN) November 14, 2017

I'm disappointed you got eliminated. However, I'm inspired by all things you! #DWTS will never be the same, now that you have danced. 💖💃🏽 — Selina B... (@Lina_Woy) November 14, 2017

