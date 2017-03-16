Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Now that Vanessa Grimaldi is publicly known as The Bachelor Nick Viall's fiancée, she's free to go where he goes -- like to rehearsals for Dancing with the Stars, where she met his partner Peta Murgatroyd and her infant son Shai.

The crew shared some photos of the meeting on Instagram Wednesday and revealed Nick and Peta's team name: Team #BabyGotBach (that's "Bach" as in "Bachelor," not "Johann Sebastian").

TEAM BABY GOT BACH... is ready for Monday night !! Well these 3 are.. I'm terrified! I think we make a pretty great team. #teambabygotbach #dwts #thebachelor A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on Mar 15, 2017 at 4:14pm PDT

For once Nick's not the cutest guy in the room.

Team Baby Got Bach is ready for Monday nights! 💃🏻❤️ #dwts #teambabygotbach A post shared by VanessaGrimaldi (@vanessagrimaldi30) on Mar 15, 2017 at 6:01pm PDT

Nick, Vanessa and Peta sat down for an interview with People too, in which Nick said that The Bachelor and Dancing with the Stars are each very difficult in their own ways -- Dancing physically, The Bachelor emotionally.

"I'm tough on him," said Peta.

"So am I," added Vanessa.

It's not a coincidence that noted horndog Nick has been paired with happily coupled new mom Peta (Shai is her and fellow Dancing pro Maksim Chmerkovisky's first child). Vanessa was probably stopping by to let Nick know she's watching him to make sure he's on his best behavior.

Nick and Peta can be seen in action when Dancing with the Stars premieres Monday at 8/7c on ABC.