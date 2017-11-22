Now Playing Behind the Scenes of Dancing with the Stars' Dazzling Costumes

The competition will be especially fierce for Season 26 of Dancing with the Stars.

TV Guide has learned that the new season will consist of all athletes, a first for the franchise. That's right, male and female sports stars from different fields will bring their chiseled bodies to the ballroom floor and compete for that coveted Mirrorball Trophy.

The show has already featured its fare share of well-performing athletes including NFL great Jerry Rice, who made it to second place in Season 1; Emmet Smith, who took home the trophy in Season 3; speed skater Apollo Ohno, who won in Season 4; figure skater Meryl Davis, who won Season Season 18; and former Paralympian swimmer Victoria Arlen, who made it to fourth place in Season 26.

No names have been announced yet but we do know that Tom Bergeron and sportscaster Erin Andrews are set to return as hosts. Grab your helmets, this one's going to be interesting.

Dancing with the Stars will return in Spring 2018.