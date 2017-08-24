Next Up 5 Things to Watch Today – July 11, 2017

So far we only know two competitors for Dancing with the Stars' 25th season -- Nikki Bella of Total Divas and Drew Scott of Property Brothers -- but now we've got the full lineup of pros!

This season's pros, who were announced on Good Morning America Thursday, include a lot of familiar faces, including Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd, reigning champ Emma Slater, Sharna Burgess, Artem Chigvintsev and Lindsay Arnold. The most exciting returnee is Mark Ballas, who's competed on 18 seasons and won twice, but took the last two seasons off to star in Jersey Boys on Broadway.

Joining the cast is Alan Bersten, who filled in for Maks last season when the Chmerkovskiy brother hurt his leg and took some time off. This will be Bersten's first season competing for the Mirror Ball trophy.

Here's the complete lineup of this season's Dancing pros.

Lindsay Arnold

Mark Ballas

Alan Bersten

Sharna Burgess

Witney Carson

Artem Chigvintsev

Maksim Chmerkovskiy

Val Chmerkovskiy

Keo Motsepe

Peta Murgatroyd

Gleb Savchenko

Emma Slater

Dancing with the Stars Season 25 premieres Monday, Sept. 18 at 8/7c on ABC.