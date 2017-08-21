Dancing With the Stars has added two more pseudo-stars to the lineup. Nikki Bella of Total Divas and Drew Scott of Property Brotherswill compete in Season 25 -- though they'll each be without their twins.

Drew Scott and his twin brother found their fame on HGTV with their house-hunting reality show Property Brothers. Drew acts as the realtor while his brother, Jonathan, acts as the contractor. Together they've managed to launch two spinoffs and turned quite a few dumps into dream houses.

Nikki Bella and her sister compete as a professional wrestlers on WWE's Total Divas. Nikki is currently inactive in the WWE due to an injury, but the healing process must almost be complete if she's able to dance the next few months away on Dancing with the Stars.

While Nikki and her twin are fraternal, Drew and his twin brother are identical, so here's hoping they pull a parent-trap if Drew's dancing skills aren't up to snuff.

Dancing with the Stars premieres Sept. 18 on ABC.