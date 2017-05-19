Dancing with the Stars heads into its finale with three competitors vying for America's greatest prize: the shimmery Mirror Ball trophy awarded to the country's greatest celebrity amateur dancer! Well, more like the country's greatest vote getter, because two of the best dancers -- Heather Morris and Simone Biles -- were controversially eliminated due to the blindness of Dancing with the Stars voters.

The anticipation is literally killing us, so to stave off demise it's time to talk about who we think will be the last dancer standing. Let's rank the remaining contestants, and then put it to you guys to make the final vote.

Finishing in Third Place - David Ross

David Ross, Dancing with the Stars



I love David Ross. You love David Ross. The voters love David Ross. But anyone with functional eyeballs can see that the former Chicago Cubs catcher is the worst dancer remaining on the floor, and has been for several weeks now. He should have been eliminated last week, but instead Biles -- who recorded two perfect scores of 40 earlier in the night -- was bumped just as she was putting it all together, while David and his partner Lindsay pulled in a 36 and a 34, the lowest of the week.

This was the judges' reaction:



But Ross' road to the championship doesn't go through dancing, oddly enough. Because of Dancing with the Stars' mysterious voting system that counts audience votes as well as those from judges, Ross has stumbled into the finals thanks to an infectious personality and shameless attitude. He's an absolute joy to watch and almost impervious to criticism because of the fun he creates. But that won't be enough to win, and he'll be the first eliminated in the finals.

Finishing in Second Place - Rashad Jennings

Rashad Jennings, Dancing with the Stars



Rashad Jennings has impressed all season long thanks to a winning combination of elite-level athleticism, a dazzling smile, and some disarming emotion (that dance dedicated to his dad was effective). And despite the judges' repeated criticism of Rashad not pointing his toes, there's little not to like here.

But Rashad will finish in second because he's just not able to put everything together at all times on a consistent basis. He's shown the ability to learn and has improved greatly over the course of the season, and if Dancing with the Stars had a few more weeks left in it, he could fulfill his potential and be the best out there.

Still, Rashad has been one of the best NFL players to hit the ballroom floor, and he should be extremely proud of what he's done.

Finishing in First Place - Normani Kordei

Normani Kordei, Dancing with the Stars



You cannot take your eyes off of Normani Kordei no matter how hard you try. Coming into Dancing with the Stars' 24th season, Normani was one of the great unknowns and passed over by predictors in favor of Morris and Biles. But since returning from Fifth Harmony's Asian tour, Normani has been the best "star" in the show and perfectly capable of filling in for any of the pros on their live tours.

There's no formula or training program for stage presence; some people have it, some don't. Normani has buckets of it, and when she's in the midst of her dance she feels it, she feels the audience, and the whole universe give her its entire attention. A natural performer, she gives each routine her all and it shows.

And let's not forget that technically, she's exactly what the judges look for. She not only hits every step, but she makes it her own. She's the clear favorite. As long as America agrees.

Who do you think will win Season 24 of Dancing with the Stars?