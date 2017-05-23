Dancing with the Stars wrapped up Season 24 with a mega-sized episode of look backs at the three finalists, guest performances from the likes of Hailee Steinfeld, Lady Antebellum and OneRepublic, and -- when time allowed -- dancing!

But the real deal for the finale was of course the announcement of the season's winner. Would it be lovable granddad David Ross, who showed fans that dancing skill isn't as important as having a good time? Would it be football player Rashad Jennings, who turned in the best back-to-back dances of the season in the previous episode and suddenly looked like the favorite to win it all? Or would it be Fifth Harmony member Normani Kordei, who has been the most electric and consistent performer throughout the entire season?

There were reasons to hand the coveted Mirrorball trophy to any one of them, making this finale one of the most competitive in the show's history. So who walked away with the claim of best celeb dancer in the whole wide universe?

Dancing with the Stars: The Favorite Changes as Perfect Scores Are Everywhere

After a season of sprained ankles, Mr. T air punches and Charo's war of words with Bruno, the Season 24 winner of Dancing with the Stars was announced and it was...

Rashad!

Personally, I was rooting for Normani as I think she was the best all season long, but Rashad danced when it counted and no one can deny that his dual perfect scores was the best performance of the season. Congratulations, Rashad.

However, the biggest shock of the night came as Normani was announced as the third-place winner, vaulting David all the way into second place. Who could have predicted that? This was one of the strangest seasons of Dancing with the Stars, and it almost ended with one of the most surprising winners.

Did you agree with the outcome?

Dancing with the Stars returns next season on ABC.