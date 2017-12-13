Now Playing Behind the Scenes of Dancing with the Stars' Dazzling Costumes

Dancing with the Stars' Peta Murgatroyd is ditching the ballroom for the big screen in 2018. Deadline announced today that Murgatroyd has landed her first acting gig in a faith-based family film called Faith, Hope & Love.

Murgatroyd will star as Faith Turley, a recently divorced woman whose troubles are compounded by the fact her dance studio is in jeopardy of being shut down. Needing money, Faith enters a "Pro and a Schmo" dance contest where she partners with Jimmy Hope (Robert Krantz). It is this partnership that leads Faith to begin to rediscover her faith in life, love and the pursuit of her dreams.

This role sounds like the perfect opportunity for Murgatroyd to show off her acting chops as well as her dancing abilities. She'll likely have a good partner in Krantz too, who is no stranger to the dance floor. Don't believe us? Just check out his 1999 film, Do You Want to Dance?

There's no news yet as to whether the filming of this movie will interfere with Dancing with the Stars, but if the two productions overlap, Murgatroyd might have to stick to the ensemble numbers instead of being a full-time pro.

Murgatroyd isn't the first DWTS pro to transition to acting. Both Derek and Julianne Hough, as well as Mark Ballas, have successfully transitioned into acting. And Murgatroyd did appear opposite her husband Maks Chmerkovskiy in the Broadway dance showcase Burn the Floor.

Faith, Hope & Love is currently slated for a November 2018 release.