Dance pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy missed Monday's episode of Dancing with the Stars, citing an undisclosed "personal issue." On Tuesday, a report came out that he skipped the show because he and his partner Vanessa Lachey weren't getting along.

But on Wednesday, Chmerkovskiy took to Twitter to try to put the matter to rest and apologized for standing Vanessa up.

"As you are all aware, I had to leave the show last week to take care of some personal issues. I take full responsibility for my absence and want to apologize to my partner Vanessa. We are both looking forward to dancing for our fans next week!" the one-time Dancing winner tweeted.

It sounds like they're both ready to move on; after Monday's episode, Lachey wrote on Instagram that she "can't WAIT to get started tomorrow with @maksimc on week 4! We're cookin up something special for you!"

Alan Bersten filled in on Monday, and he and Lachey managed to score a respectable 23/30 in the non-elimination episode.

Chmerkovskiy's wife Peta Murgatroyd and Lachey's husband Nick Lachey are also dance partners this season, but there have been no reports of conflict between them.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.