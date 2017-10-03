When you're making a live TV show every week with only seven days to learn and perfect complicated dance numbers, emotions are bound to run high as stress sets in. According to People, those emotions might be reaching critical levels for Dancing with the Stars partners Maks Chmerkovskiy and Vanessa Lachey.

Vanessa was a favorite to win this season right out of the gate, and she's only gotten stronger every week. But then something weird happened. Last night, DWTS host Erin Andrews announced that her partner, Maks, would not be performing on Guilty Pleasures night due to "a personal issue." That personal issue? It could be a conflict with Vanessa.

"There's a big chemistry issue," People reports. "They both have big personalities and that's not always the best recipe for a good partnership."

Nothing in the behind-the-scenes video packages hints that there's anything other than enthusiasm and support between these two, but it wouldn't be the first time a reality TV show omitted the goings on behind the scenes in favor of a rosier narrative.

"They aren't the first couple to have issues on DWTS, and they won't be the last," People's source added. "The pros are just as, if not more, popular than the stars when it comes to DWTS fans, and Maks is one of the show's most recognizable faces. They definitely will want him and Vanessa to play nice for the camera, but I wouldn't expect them to last long if they don't find a way to actually work together."

It's nice that this insider feels so confident that the show will go on, but if this issue is in fact real, and if it's not resolved, then it could spell disaster for Vanessa's chances at the Mirrorball. Rather than risk these two blowing up at each other on live TV, the powers that be might decide to conveniently let Vanessa's scores slip so she can make a graceful exit.

