Lindsey Stirling may be forced to leave Dancing with the Stars after suffering a painful rib injury on Sunday, TMZ reports.

During a rehearsal, Stirling sustained a blunt rib injury and possible separation, according to TMZ. ABC confirms to TV Guide that, as of now, the network and Stirling remain unsure if she will be able to dance during Monday's live show or continue in the competition going forward.

TMZ went to the hospital to interview Stirling and her partner Mark Ballas while they were waiting to learn if she'd be able to dance this week. "I'm going to be so mad if, like, I've blown it," the YouTube star said through tears. "We've worked so hard."

Stirling is a frontrunner to win Dancing with the Stars this season, receiving a perfect score last week. If she leaves, it will be a devastating blow to the competition. But if she returns, she'll have a compelling story that might just secure her that Mirror Ball trophy.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.