After Lindsey Stirling displaced one of her ribs during rehearsals, resulting in an emotional hospital visit on Sunday night, we thought for sure this frontrunner's time on Dancing with the Stars was done. But Lindsey powered through the pain on Monday's episode, delivering an inspiring paso doblé with her partner Mark Ballas.

When Lindsey hit the dancefloor, there was no evidence that she had recently injured her rib and was still suffering the effects. She threw her body into each and every move in the energetic, fast-paced dance, including some seriously impressive knee-walks.

After the dance was completed, Lindsey finally allowed herself to give into the pain, sitting on Mark's knee to catch her breath during the judging. "I'm in pain. I'm not gonna lie," she told co-host Tom Bergeron. "I think the paso doblé is a beast."

"The paso doble is not the beast, you are the beast," judge Carrie Ann Inaba said. "Because that was a really difficult routine, and I could see the pain you were in the whole time. While I saw it in your face, and sometimes in your back, I did not see it in the movements. You were able to execute those shapes with strength and bravery and conviction."

Lindsey's bravery and ambitious routine earned her and Ballas a score of 27/30, proving that this injury won't keep her out of the running from that coveted Mirrorball Trophy.

After Lindsey and Mark's routine, she later hit the floor again to perform a team dance with Jordan Fisher, Lindsay Arnold, Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev, Terrell Owen and Cheryl Burke to "Monster Mash." Once again, Lindsey didn't show any sign of her injury, and the group earned a 24/30.

