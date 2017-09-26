Dancing with the Stars Latin Night is always a fan favorite for is sultry nature, but according to the voters Debbie Gibson and Alan Bersten are so not sexy. They joined Nick Lachey and Peta Murgatroyd as the couples in danger, but ultimately the votes sent Debbie packing.

Meanwhile, Jordan Fisher, Lindsey Sterling and Vanessa Lachey continue to lead the pack with top scores, but Frankie Muniz of all people managed to snag the highest score, earning the first 9 of the season!

Let's check in with the middle of the pack though, shall we?

Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvinstev - Samba

The dance: Nikki had some trouble channeling her sexy side this week, which is a serious problem when you're getting ready to Samba. It's all about the hips, baby girl! Luckily the nerves didn't keep her from any of the bumping and grinding, and she actually thought as a Latina, her hips maybe have gotten a little too crazy at times.

What the judges said: The sexiness of the Samba got rave reviews from some and sneers from other (*cough*Len*cough*). "It was the longest foreplay in Samba history," Bruno said. "Once you got going, you got going nicely." The footwork and the scoring might be a problem, but the sexiness was not.

Score: 18/30

Victoria Arlen & Valentin Chmerkovskiy - Rumba

The dance: Victoria was another girl who had issues getting sexy, and frankly, it showed. She couldn't quite get down and dirty (and to be fair, it wasn't exactly a dirty dance to begin with) and everything that should have been sexy was just kind of flat. Hopefully Victoria can rest on her laurels from last night, not to mention the awesome "you go girl" card she got from Taylor Swift herself.

What the judges said: Even though it was Victoria's birthday, the judges had no mercy. The hips didn't lie -- or did they? That's unclear in this particular metaphor -- because the judges noticed the lack of hippy, rumba action in this dance. The emotion was there, but not much else.

Score: 20/30

Derek Fisher & Sharna Burgess - Paso Doble

The dance: Turning Derek Fisher into a saucy, aggressive guy was a tall order for this dance, but he achieved it! The Paso Doble is a sexy dance, but it's more of a fight than a seduction. Apparently Derek imagined he was facing off against Kobe instead of Sharna to get his head in the game.

What the judges said: According to the judges, his head was too in the game because the tone of the dance kind of overwhelmed the technique. "You got so into the characterization that you lost the artistry," Bruno complained. He earned the same lackluster score he got last night, but at least he didn't move down the rungs?

Score: 19/30

Sasha Pieterse & Gleb Savchenko - Samba

The dance: Sasha opened up about her weight gain and the extremely negative public reaction to it, which was a pretty fitting struggle to work through considering the awesome Hayley Steinfeld song, "Most Girls" she was dancing to. The happiness that she missed during the hard times shone through in this performance, that's for sure. Her footwork keeps getting better, and her moves were A++.

What the judges said: The judges noticed her technique is getting better week by week, and even Len had nothing bad to say about her pretty in pink routine.

Score: 22/30

Nick Lachey & Peta Murgatroyd - Argentine Tango

The dance: When you've got a strong and sure male partner, you rely on your lifts, and that's exactly what Peta and Nick did. The sexiness was there, no problem, but it felt like an act. According to Nick though, subtlety is not what he was going for, so who are we to judge?

What the judges said: "I appreciate the fact that you really tried to go into character," Bruno praised Nick, but the praise ended there. There was no glide or elegance, and the judges noticed that he was too tight in his hips and he was walking moves that he should have been dancing.

Score: 19/30

Jordan Fisher & Lindsay Arnold - Samba

The dance: No one has ever been happier to learn a samba routine than Jordan Fisher, and it showed in spades during his performance. He was eager to learn, and Lindsey taught him well. It's sometimes hard to remember who the professional dancer is during Jordan's routine, so here's hoping he manages to break these ties he keeps getting for the lead spot.

What the judges said: Len took issue with some "peculiar leg action" due to his new shoes, but honestly, at this point the judges are just reaching for something to criticize because Jordan is killing it so consistently every night.

Score: 24/30

Drew Scott & Emma Slater - Rumba

The dance: A sexy rumba was exactly what the doctor didn't order for a guy who's consistently gotten feedback that his body is not obeying his orders. His hips just aren't made for sultry dancing. Unfortunately, some shoddy camera work and judges falling off chairs took all the focus off the dance, so it's hard to imagine people voting for Drew and Emma after all that.

What the judges said: Len was actually won over in some regards, making a very sketchy house metaphor, but there's still worked to do. Overall, the judges were pleased with his performance, which is only a good thing.

Score: 21/30

Debbie Gibson & Alan Bersten - Argentine Tango

The dance: Alan knew exactly what the judges were looking for in Latin night, and he even encouraged Debbie to get into it, specifically because Bruno would go nuts. Weirdly, their technique was way more on point in their waltz, but that's probably because it's harder to point your toes when your legs are wrapped around someone else's hips/legs/arms.

What the judges said: The feet, the feet, the feet were an issue, and it even got Debbie a note about being "brittle." Predictably though, Bruno loved the cougar thing.

Score: 21/30

Vanessa Lachey & Maksim Chmerkovskiy - Salsa

The dance: Every week the preview clips try to convince us that Vanessa had a lot of trouble getting sexy and rehearsing her routines, and then every week she comes out and kills it. If Dancing with the Stars tries to pull this again, we're going to have to start calling BS.

What the judges said: "It had energy, it had pace, there was so much going on!" Len raved about Vanessa's latest dance. "She is 100% a contender for this show." The judges, of course, pointed out a small misstep she took during a turn, but other than that, she's in it to win it.

Score: 23/30

Terrell Owens & Cheryl Burke - Salsa

The dance: Terrell and Cheryl relied on the sex appeal again, but if that worked every time then everyone would do it. The fireman schtick didn't quite hit home for the audience or for Carrie Ann and Bruno. Maybe it was the song choice? "Hot in Here" is kind of hokey, right? As hard as he tries, Terrell's dance moves feel like he's afraid to really dig into it, and that's showing through in this round.

What the judges said: On a weird judges' night like this one, a "well done" from Len is all you can really hope for. The scores were underwhelming, but if the votes make up for it, Terrell might be safe for another week.

Score: 19/30

Lindsey Stirling & Mark Ballas - Salsa

The dance: When you end a totally fun routine with the splits, you know you've got something golden. Lindsey's got some serious flexibility and the steps that come so hard to others seem to be effortless for her. Mark attributes that to her workhorse nature though, saying they hardly ever take breaks since she's so dedicated to learning the routines and making them perfect.

What the judges said: Bruno raved about the speed, the rhythm, the moves and the beat. Len loved it too, calling the dance, "Full on, flat out fabulous." Lindsey is definitely a judge favorite.

Score: 24/30

Frankie Muniz & Witney Carson - Cha Cha

The dance: If you'd told us two weeks ago Frankie Muniz would be our favorite to beat the odds and win this thing, we'd probably have laughed you off the ballroom floor. Not only does he have the talent and musicality to pull of that hot golden number, he's got the backstory.

What the judges said: Two dances in one week (only in the second week) is a trial, to be sure, and the judges had to stand up and give everyone a round of applause for their hard work -- especially Frankie, who obviously blew them away.

Score: 25/30

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.