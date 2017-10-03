There are days when it's hard to entertain. When it feels uncomfortable to smile and dance while people are going through such immense suffering. Yesterday was one of those days. The massacre in Las Vegas was all anyone could think about, and light, frivolous entertainment like Dancing with the Stars maybe felt out of place, especially on a night where the theme was "guilty pleasure."

On the other hand, people turn to shows like Dancing with the Stars in tough times to take their mind off the pain for a little while. For a couple hours on Monday nights, things are pleasant and normal. So Dancing went on as planned after a somber opening statement from host Tom Bergeron acknowledging the tragedy.

"There's an old saying that the show must go on, and it will," Bergeron said. "But first all of us at Dancing with the Stars want to send our love, thoughts and prayers to everyone touched by the senseless violence in Las Vegas. Please know that we are doing tonight's show with you foremost in our minds and hearts."

There wasn't an elimination during Monday's episode, and the cast skipped their usual backstage interviews. But Drew Scott, who used to live in Las Vegas, gave a statement of support during the show.

"I want to say that all of our hearts here are with the families affected," he said. "It's a really sad situation but just know that we're here. Our prayers are here for you guys and we're here to support."

59 people have died and over 500 people have been injured as a result of the shooting. Here are some ways you can help the victims.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.