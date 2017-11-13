Now Playing Behind the Scenes of Dancing with the Stars' Dazzling Costumes

Everyone's favorite pro is returning to Dancing with the Stars!

Julianne Hough announced on Instagram today that she'd be returning as a guest judge for the finals of Dancing with the Stars Season 25.

"I'm coming back as a guest judge NEXT Monday, and I have a very meaningful surprise in store! You won't want to miss this! Tune in on 11/20 at 8/7c," Hough posted. Her big surprise for fans could be anything from a musical performance to guest starring in one of the troupe numbers, but we'll all have to just tune in live to see why it's so "meaningful."

Hough shocked Dancing fans back in September when she decided not to return to the show's judging table. She never gave a reason for skipping this season, but had just gotten married to Brooks Laich and missed some time the previous season to work on her dance tour with her brother Derek.

The favorites to win the mirrorball this year are Jordan Fisher and Lindsey Stirling, but both celebs have struggled with injuries over the course of the season. Hough's extra scores next week could be the deciding factor in which one of them (or a surprise dark horse) comes out on top.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.